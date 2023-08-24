Iranian Journalist Summoned for Sharing Photos of Women Dancing Without Hijabs







The prosecutor’s office in Iran has charged a journalist in Tehran for publishing images that featured women dancing and not wearing the hijab.

Javad Heydarian revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was summoned by prosecutors in Tehran and charged with “spreading obscenities through the publication of images depicting dancing and unveiling at the LidoMa cultural festival.”

The LidoMa Festival, a recurring celebration held in August by Iran’s Lur people, took place in the conference hall of Milad Tower, the tallest tower in Iran.

“Amid the celebration, Lur people and fellow compatriots gathered at Milad Tower’s hall. Notably, many women were without hijabs, and as they danced, the hall’s power was unexpectedly cut off,” Heydarian explained on X.

Since nationwide protests last year in the aftermath of the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody, the country’s judicial authorities have targeted journalists who have reported on the protests in any capacity.

Iran ranks 177 out of 180 countries on the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, with 1 being the best environment for media. Monitor group Reporters Without Borders, which compiled the index, says Iran is one of the “most repressive countries” for journalists and one of the biggest jailers of journalists.







Source link