iPhone 15 Pro has a titanium case, an action button and USB-C

Today at its annual fall iPhone event, Apple announced its next two flagship handsets in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. And while their overall design looks similar to last year’s devices, there are a handful of interesting new features that could make them worthy upgrades.

Starting with their displays, screen sizes are staying pat at 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively while Apple’s Dynamic Island is being used againto house the phone’s selfie cam and FaceID sensors. However, their bezels are noticeably thinner, resulting in a slightly larger screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, thanks to their new grade 5 titanium frames, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the lightest Pro handsets Apple has ever made while also offering improved durability compared to the stainless steel chassis on the previous models. The company says the back glass on the iPhone 15 Pro is also easier to replace due to a new substructure. And on the side of the phone, there’s also a new Action button that uses haptic feedback to give you more control over the device’s settings and controls.

As for performance, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by Apple’s latest 3nm A17 chip and a USB-C port that’s faster than what you get on the standard model due to support for up to USB 3 speeds. Apple says its A17’s GPU is 20 percent faster than before with even better power efficiency. And for the first time ever on an A-series chip, the A17 supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

For photography, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature a new 48-MP main camera with a larger sensor, while portrait pics are getting an upgrade thanks to a feature that captures depth information automatically so you don’t need to select the mode yourself. Meanwhile in darker environments, Apple says its improved Smart HDR does a better job of capturing bright colors with more detailed highlights and dynamic range.

But perhaps the biggest photo upgrade is the new 5x telephoto zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new optical zoom is based on a new tetra-prism setup to deliver increased range over the 3x optical zoom on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro.

