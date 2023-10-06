Instagram is testing multiple audience lists for Stories

Instagram might let you share Stories only with specific groups of friends in the future. During a broadcast on his page, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has revealed that the social media app has started testing the ability to share Stories to multiple audience lists. The app already has a “Close Friends” feature, which gives you the ability to add certain friends to a list and to share Stories to that group of people only. It gives you a bit of privacy on the social network, especially if you have a public profile.

But sometimes, you may have things to share with people outside your closest group of friends. Having the option to create and maintain multiple lists means you don’t have to add people to your Close Friends list if they don’t fit the description and can share relevant updates with different groups of people and subsets of followers. “This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories,” Mosseri said. “As someone who uses Close Friends often, I’m pretty excited about being able to create additional lists for the people in my life.”

As you can see in the example below, you can create separate groups for your siblings, for instance, or for local acquaintances who also love food. While Mosseri seemed to be excited about being able to create multiple lists, it’s still an experimental feature, and there’s no guarantee that it’ll be released more widely.

Instagram

