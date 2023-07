Milestone Systems, a global leader in open platform video technologies, announces today its partnership with FedCloudIA, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in government security… (PRWeb July 11, 2023) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/in_cooperation_with_the_fedcloudia_platform_milestone_s_xprotect_is_now_available_as_a_vms_cloud_service_for_the_u_s_government/prweb19433677.htm



Source link

The author comredg