If you’re seeing glitchy audio in Madden 24, you’re not alone

Madden 24 has some audio issues right now. | Image: Electronic Arts

PlayStation 5 and PC Madden 24 players are dealing with annoying popping audio and disappearing sound channels in the game right now. A post on the Madden subreddit says that, during games, the audio is cutting out on half their soundbar, then returning with some static, seemingly happening whenever a play ends and a cutscene shows.

Our own Nilay Patel says he’s having the same issue on his PS5 through a Dolby Atmos rig, even when he switches the output to just stereo. Throughout the Reddit post, other users say they hear loud popping sounds every few seconds or when they pause the game. The sound is apparently bad enough that one user is worried it’s going to damage their sound system by playing the game. Another says the audio is…

Continue reading…