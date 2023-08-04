If you need a laugh, this is for you: Top 20 DUMBEST/WEIRDEST things Joe Biden has ever said

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)If you need a laugh, this is for you: Top 20 DUMBEST/WEIRDEST things Joe Biden has ever saidNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 4, 2023 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … agree on, it’s that Joe Biden says some crazy things. And … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Why are Israel and Saudi Arabia heading for normalisation, and what might stop it? The author comredg you might also like Majority of Americans Against US Congress Giving More Funds to Ukraine War: Poll Joe Biden’s ‘Buy America’ policy on infrastructure projects leads to factory jobs in Wisconsin Joe Biden Puts Out Shameless 'Dark Brandon' Fundraising Ad Hours Before Trump Arraigned A discussion with the co-author of the White House Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights Joe Biden’s EV crusade has a long way to go | FT Energy Source Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ