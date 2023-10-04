ICSs invited to bid for share of £30m government medtech investment

Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) are being invited to bid for a share of £30 million of government investment in medical technology aimed to help ease pressures on the NHS this winter.

This could include the expansion of 3D checks that speed up cancer tests and novel logistics solutions in a bid to help cut waiting lists, speed up diagnosis and deliver new and improved ways to treat patients.

Depending on local need, ICSs could use the funding to expand virtual wards, allowing more patients to receive the care they need at home, freeing up hospital beds, or in wearable medical devices for use by patients at home, to aid diagnosis and management of numerous chronic conditions.

Health and social care secretary, Steve Barclay, said: “This investment will see the latest tech innovations rolled out across the NHS. From virtual ward beds to wearable medical devices, patients will be better supported, and we will ease pressures on hospitals this winter.

NHS interim national director of transformation, Dr Vin Diwakar, added: “The NHS’s world-leading ability to adopt new technology has already helped more than 210,000 patients be treated in their own homes through the rollout of virtual wards, and this new funding will allow the health service to adopt more innovations that improve patient care and reduce pressure on wider services.

“Local NHS areas known as integrated care systems will be able to submit bids to the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to access the funds so they can roll out the technology – with applications expected to open this month.”

Ellie Kearney, director of external affairs at the Health Tech Alliance, a coalition of health technology companies and stakeholders from across the NHS and wider health system, commented: “Today, the Government and the Department of Health and Social Care finally published their plans for the highly-anticipated support for medical technologies.

“We welcome the £30 million provided to support ICSs adopt technology that will reduce waiting lists, speed up diagnosis and deliver new and improved ways to treat patients.

“However, our members feel disappointed that the original medtech adoption fund, outlined by a proforma in March, did not materialise; particularly when it is difficult for technologies to get adopted and the current procurement process is lengthy.

“We are keen to work with the Government and NHSE to improve and accelerate the medtech adoption process for the long-term to transform patient outcomes and workforce efficiency.”