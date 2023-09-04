  IAEA Reports Lack of Progress in Resolving Iranian Nuclear Issues 







The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency reported no progress Monday in resolving issues involving Iran’s nuclear program, including re-installing surveillance cameras to monitor the country’s nuclear activity.

In quarterly reports seen by news agencies, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Director General Rafael Grossi “requests Iran to work with the agency in earnest and in a sustained way towards the fulfilment of the commitments.”

The IAEA reported that Iran’s total estimated stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 3,796 kilograms in August, about 949 kilograms less than in May.

But the amount of uranium enriched to 60% had risen from 114.1 kilograms to 121.6 kilograms during the same period.

Uranium enriched to 60% is a short technical step away from weapons-grade.

Iran agreed as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to limit its enriched uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms, while not enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% level that can be used for civilian purposes such as nuclear power.

Following the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018, Iran has taken multiple steps away from those commitments, including using more advanced centrifuges.

Iran has said it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.







