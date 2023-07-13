Hyundai shows off its high-performance Ioniq 5 N EV

Hyundai has debuted its electric Ionic 5 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The automaker says this high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 can go from zero to 62MPH in as little as 3.4 seconds and that it has a top speed of 161MPH.

The company revamped the entire Ioniq 5 for this model, which is its first performance N-brand production vehicle. The EV has front- and dual-motor variants. Opt for the latter and Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 N will be able to produce 641 horsepower when a boost mode is active. In normal operation, you may get 600 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque, though the automaker acknowledged that these numbers aren’t final.

Although the Ioniq 5 N has the same battery pack that previously stored 77.4 kWh of usable energy, revised chemistry means the EV can eke out 84.0 kWh, as Car and Driver notes. There’s an upgraded thermal management system for the battery, which includes an “increased cooling area, better motor oil cooler and battery chiller,” Hyundai says, all of which should help to maximize performance.

Hyundai

There’s a new regenerative braking system with 40cm-diameter discs at the front and 36cm ones at the rear. The EV is lower and wider at the bottom than the standard Ioniq 5 to accommodate wider tires on the 21-inch wheels. A more prominent diffuser that should increase downforce extends the length by 80mm as well.

Hyundai hasn’t yet announced pricing for the Ioniq 5 N, which is slated to go on sale in early 2024. The company has yet to reveal the EV’s range as well, though we should learn both key pieces of information in the coming months.

