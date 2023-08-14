Humane will share more about its mysterious ‘Ai Pin’ the same day as October’s eclipse

Image: TED

Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple employees, plans to share more about its mysterious AI-powered wearable on the same day as a solar eclipse in October, co-founder Imran Chaudhri said in a video on the company’s Discord (via Inverse). The solar eclipse is set to happen on October 14th.

The device, officially called the “Humane Ai Pin” (in the Discord video, Chaudhri pronounces that middle word like you would say the word AI), is being promoted as something that can replace your smartphone. In a wild demo at this year’s TED conference, Chaudhri uses the device, which is somehow attached to his jacket at chest height, to do things like:

Answer a phone call from his wife and fellow Humane co-founder, Bethany Bongiorno, though without…

