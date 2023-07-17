How to watch USA in the Women’s World Cup for free

SAVE 49%: Livestream every USWNT match in the Women’s World Cup for free with ExpressVPN. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $107.58, but comes with a generous money-back guarantee.

The USWNT have won the Women’s World Cup four times, and are the current champions after winning the 2019 tournament in France. Needless to say, USA will be among the favourites to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year.

If you’re interested in watching every USWNT fixture in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’ve got the information you need.

When are USWNT playing in the Women’s World Cup?

USWNT will begin their World Cup journey against Vietnam. Here’s the USWNT group stage schedule in full:

July 21: United States v Vietnam (BBC iPlayer / 9 p.m. ET)

July 26: United States v Netherlands (BBC iPlayer / 9 p.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Portugal v United States (ITVX / 3 a.m. ET)

Commit those dates to memory, because you don’t want to miss a minute of this potentially historic campaign.

How to watch USWNT in the Women’s World Cup for free

Soccer fans in the U.S. have a number of options for watching USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

DirecTV Stream — $75 per month

Fox — $74.99 per month

Fubo — $75 per month

Hulu+Live TV — $70 per month

Sling TV Blue — $40 per month

YouTube TV — $73 per month

The issue here is that none of these services are free, unlike BBC iPlayer and ITVX. These services are offering free English-language streams of all 64 games this year, including all USWNT fixtures.

The only way to access BBC iPlayer and ITVX from outside the UK is with a VPN. These cybersecurity services can hide your real IP address and connect you to a secure server in the UK, meaning you can unblock BBC iPlayer or ITVX from anywhere in the world.

This might sound complicated, but the process is actually really quick and easy:

Sign up for a streaming-friendly VPN (like ExpressVPN)

Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

Open up the app and connect to a server in the UK

Connect to BBC iPlayer or ITVX

Watch USWNT in the Women’s World Cup from anywhere in the world

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but they do tend to offer money-back guarantees or free trials. By using these offers, you can watch USWNT in the World Cup without committing with your cash. This obviously isn’t a long-term solution, but it does mean you can watch the Women’s World Cup for free.

What is the best VPN for the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

There are a lot of impressive services for unblocking streaming sites, but it is tough to beat ExpressVPN. This popular VPN is the top choice for streaming sport, for a number of reasons:

Servers in 94 countries including the UK

Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

Strict no-logging policy so your data is always secure

Fast streaming speeds free from throttling

Up to five simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $107.58, saving you 49% on list price. This discounted plan includes an extra three months of coverage and a year of unlimited cloud backup for free. Subscribers also get a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can unblock BBC iPlayer or ITVX to watch USWNT in the Women’s World Cup, and then recover your investment when the tournament has finished.

Watch USWNT in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for free with ExpressVPN.

Mashable is in no way affiliated with the FIFA Women’s World Cup