How to watch the Canadian Open 2023 online for free

TL;DR: Prime Video is hosting the Canadian Open in 2023. You can watch for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

Prime Video is serving up a whole lot of tennis in 2023.

Prime members in the UK and Ireland have exclusive access to the ATP Tour and WTA Tour in 2023. If you want to watch every tournament this year, you should really consider subscribing to Amazon Prime. However, if you’re only interested in watching a particular tournament like the Canadian Open, a subscription is probably not necessary.

That’s because you can watch the Canadian Open for free from anywhere in the world in 2023.

What is the Canadian Open?

The Canadian Open is an annual tennis tournament held in Ontario and Quebec. The competition is played on outdoor hard courts. In 2023, the men’s tournament is being held in Toronto, while the women’s tournament takes place in Montreal.

The current singles champions are Pablo Carreño Busta and Simona Halep.

When is the Canadian Open in 2023?

The 2023 Canadian Open is set to take place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13.

How to watch the Canadian Open for free

The good news for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland is that you don’t need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to stream the Canadian Open on Prime Video. You can watch for free with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial to watch the Canadian Open for free, just as long as you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months. Your subscription will automatically renew for the full price at the end of the promotional period. You can cancel this function at anytime though, so there is no need to pay anything.

This trick works if you’re connecting to Prime Video from the UK or Ireland, but what about if you’re trying to watch the tournament from anywhere else in the world? You can still watch the Canadian Open for free, but you will need to take a few additional steps.

VPNs can hide your real IP address and connect to a secure server in another country, meaning you can access the Canadian Open on Prime Video from anywhere in the world. This process might sound complicated, but it’s actually really straightforward:

Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial

Subscribe to a VPN (like ExpressVPN)

Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

Open up the app and connect to a server in the UK

Watch the Canadian Open from anywhere in the world on Prime Video

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but most VPNs do offer free trials or money-back guarantees. By using these offers, you can access the Canadian Open on Prime Video without committing with your cash. This is obviously not a long-term solution, but it does give you plenty of time to watch the Canadian Open for free.

ExpressVPN is the best service for streaming content from around the world, and it offers a generous 30-day money-back guarantee. The money-back guarantee means you can watch the Canadian Open from anywhere in the world without actually spending anything.

Watch the Canadian Open for free in 2023.