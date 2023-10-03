How to watch Google unveil the Pixel 8

It’s Google’s turn to step up to the plate and swing for the fences with a fall hardware event. The company is holding a Pixel showcase in New York City, and you’re invited — at least to tune into a livestream of the Made by Google event. The fun starts at 1PM ET on October 4. You can watch the stream below. We’ll also have full coverage of all the Pixel news you need to know right here on Engadget, including in our liveblog.

There’s no big secret about the focus of the event. For weeks, Google has been teasing the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 in images and videos, and there have been leaks galore.

Google says the new Pixel phones have “the most advanced Pixel cameras yet and Google AI to help you do more, even faster.” Rumors suggest there will be other spec bumps, including a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (faster than the Pixel 7’s 90Hz screen) and a Tensor G3 chipset that powers everything. Meanwhile, there may well be a price increase in store for the base Pixel 8 — rumors suggest it’ll cost $699, $100 more than the Pixel 7.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, that’s expected to feature IP68 water- and dust-resistance. It’s believed that Google is making extended battery life a focus with the help of a processor that’s more efficient than the one used in the original model. There could be a slightly larger battery too. Meanwhile, there are indications that Google may toss a Pixel Watch 2 in as a freebie for those who pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro.

Google may have some other things to discuss during the event. Given how things have been going this year, it would be a shock if the company didn’t spend a significant chunk of time talking about AI updates. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out what’s up Google’s sleeve.

