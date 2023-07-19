How to stream Japanese Netflix from anywhere in the world

SAVE 49%: Stream Japanese Netflix from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £82.82 and includes an extra three months for free. This plan includes a generous money-back guarantee.

Japanese Netflix offers one of the biggest and best content libraries in the world, with a massive range of anime shows to keep even the most devoted of fans entertained. The problem is that Netflix subscribers cannot access this impressive library from outside Japan. That is unless they make use of a VPN.

Bypass geo-restrictions to unlock content from around the world with a streaming-friendly VPN.

How to stream Japanese Netflix for free

The good news is that you can access Japanese Netflix in just a few simple steps.

VPNs can hide your real IP address and connect you to a secure server in another country. This quick and easy process tricks Netflix into thinking you are connecting from another country, meaning you get access to all the content that is normally locked to that location.

Stream Japanese Netflix from anywhere in the world by following these steps:

Sign up to a VPN (like ExpressVPN)

Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

Open up the app and connect to a server in Japan

Visit Netflix to watch movies and shows from the Japanese content library

The best VPNs for this task are not free, but most do offer free trials or money-back guarantees. You can use these offers to unblock and watch Japanese Netflix for free. This obviously isn’t a long-term solution, but it gives you the chance to stream your favourite shows or movies on Japanese Netflix, and then recover your investment when you’ve watched everything on your list.

What is the best Netflix VPN?

There are plenty of VPNs that can unblock extra Netflix content libraries, but ExpressVPN is tough to beat. ExpressVPN is the top choice for unblocking streaming sites for a number of reasons:

Servers in 94 countries including Japan

Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

Strict no-logging policy so your data is always secure

Fast streaming speeds free from throttling

Up to five simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £82.82 and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can use the money-back guarantee to unblock Japanese Netflix without fully committing with your cash.

Unblock and stream Japanese Netflix for free with ExpressVPN.