How to get started with Cinebench 2024

Here’s what you’ll see. | Image: Maxon

In early September, Maxon announced the release of a major update to its Cinebench benchmark, Cinebench 2024. The big change is that that the new Cinebench tests GPU power in addition to CPU power, whereas the previous version was CPU-only.

If you’d like to see how your PC performs on the new test, it’s now free and available for download. And if you’ve never benchmarked your device before but want to try it out, Cinebench 2024 is a great place to get started. Here’s how:

Go to Maxon’s website and click the menu in the top left.

Go to Products > Cinebench > Download from Maxon.

Select the version that matches your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Windows on ARM).

Cinebench 2024 supports X86 and X64 systems.

…

Continue reading…