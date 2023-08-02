How to find your lost AirPods in every possible scenario

I put off buying AirPods for a long time because despite knowing I’d love them, I also knew I would lose them approximately once every three days.

I eventually bought them, and lo and behold, I have lost them more times than I can count. But I have also found them every time, sometimes because of luck, other times because of the Find My app. For those who bear the same brunt of forgetfulness as I do, we’ve gathered all the ways you, too, can find your AirPods when luck seems to be running low.

All of these processes are done on the Find My app on an iPhone, but can be accomplished the same way by logging into Find My on a computer.

Scenario 1: They’re in their case, charged, in Bluetooth range

Doesn’t this sound like the ideal setup for Bluetooth tracking via Find My? Somehow, it isn’t. Losing your AirPods or AirPods Pro while they’re in their case actually interferes with Find My’s most useful feature: the “Play Sound” function.

Since the pods are in the case, you can’t utilize their speakers to play a sound and follow your ears. You can, however, see their last online location on a map. That’s the last place you had them out of your case, which is hopefully where you lost them. This also works for dead AirPods; it will show their last online location when they were alive.

Step 1:



Open your Find My app. My search bar saves my life daily.

Step 2:



Make sure you’re on the Devices tab. Then, locate your AirPods in the list of connected Apple devices. Find My can find lots of things, so make sure you’re in the right place.

Step 3:



Click on the device to see its last known location on a map. Tap “Directions” if you want to map your way directly to that location. If you’re far away from your AirPods’ last location, the Maps app will definitely come in handy. Find My links you right to the recommended route.

Step 4:



Pray your AirPods are there.

Scenario 2: You’ve lost AirPods only, charged, in Bluetooth range

Aha, so THIS is the optimal way to lose your AirPods! If you drop your AirPods while they’re out of the case and they’re still charged, you can use the “Play Sound” function to make them send out their very own distress signal.

Of course, this is most useful when you’ve lost them somewhere in your own house, but could also come in handy in a public place like a grocery store or library, if you don’t mind disturbing the peace?

Step 1:



Once again, navigate to the Find My app. Make sure you’re on the Devices tab, and tap on your AirPods on the list. Step 2:



Click on “Play Sound.” This will work only if your AirPods are in range and out of the case.

Step 3:



You’ll get an option to play the sound from the left, right, or both AirPods. Press the stop button when you’ve located them and need the annoying sound to cease. You’ll be scrambling to hit “stop” as soon as you find your pods, because that sound is PIERCING.



Scenario 3: You’ve lost just one AirPod, or both AirPods in two different locations

Losing just one AirPod makes sense; sometimes you take one out to hear something in the real world, think you put it in a pocket, and it falls out. To find the one, you follow the same steps as above.

But losing one AirPod in one spot, and later losing the other in an entirely different spot? That is a situation I have yet to find myself in. If you have, I’ve got the solution.

Step 1:



Open the Find My app, go to the Devices tab. Step 2:



When you look at your AirPods on the map, it’ll arbitrarily show the location of one AirPod first. Map your way there if needed. It won’t allow you to play a sound with just one AirPod missing. It’ll look like both AirPods are at one location, but if you know you lost them in two different spots, this is really just one pod’s location.

Credit: screenshot: apple Step 3:



Once you find the first AirPod, put it in the case. Refresh the map, and it should show a new location for the second AirPod. Step 4:



Map your way there. Find your second AirPod. Reunite your AirPods. Breathe a sigh of relief.

Scenario 4: You’ve lost just the AirPods case

You’re on your own here, folks. The Find My app has no way to find the AirPods case, just the pods themselves. My best advice is to retrace your steps, hope a kind stranger has found it and is waiting in the exact spot you dropped it, and bring a cookie/coffee/gift card to express your thanks.

If you need to replace just one of the AirPods or the case, you can find your AirPods serial number, then contact Apple support to get a replacement and help with setting it up. Prices will range from $59-$99 depending on what part of what model you need to replace. Hey, it’s cheaper than buying a whole new set.

