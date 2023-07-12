How to Enable Students to Start Flip Topics

Microsoft Flip (formerly Flipgrid) recently added a bunch of new features. Some of those new features are purely cosmetic while others are actually meaningful. One of the meaningful new features is the ability for students to create discussion topics.

For students to be able to create discussion topics in Flip you have to enable the option for them in your group/ class settings. This is a feature that you can turn on or turn off on a group-by-group basis.

You can enable or disable the option for students to start topics at any time. So if you want to test it with your students to see how it does, you don’t need to worry that the feature is irreversible. Additionally, you can still moderate your students’ video submissions to your Flip group.

Watch my short video that is embedded below to see how to enable the option for students to start topics in Flip. The video also shows a student’s perspective of starting a discussion topic.

