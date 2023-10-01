How the Elon Musk biography exposes Walter Isaacson

The limits of myth-making are apparent in Walter Isaacson’s new biography. | Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

The trouble began days before the biography was even published.

CNN had a story summarizing an excerpt of Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk that claimed Musk had shut down SpaceX’s satellite network, Starlink, to prevent a “Ukrainian sneak attack” on the Russian navy. The Washington Post followed it up, publishing the excerpt where Isaacson claimed Musk had essentially shut down a military offensive on a personal whim.

This reporting did not pass the smell test to me, and I said so at the time; I wondered about the sourcing. One of the things that anyone covering Elon Musk for long enough has to reckon with is that he loves to tell hilarious lies. For instance:

“Funding secured.” Remember when Elon Musk pretended he was going to take Tesla…

Continue reading…