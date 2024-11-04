How Quincy Jones Used His God-Given Talent In Gospel Music





Quincy Jones, a music titan, has died at the age of 91.

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirming his death, saying he died Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles surrounded by his family. Jones was supposed to receive an honorary Academy Award later this month.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” his family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones rose from tumultuous beginnings on the South Side of Chicago to the illustrious musician we all knew and revered. His catalogue is expansive boasting projects such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which sold 20 million copies alone back in 1983. He also crafted countless theme songs for Hollywood programs, including “Sanford & Son” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

“If an album doesn’t do well, everyone says ‘it was the producers fault’; so if it does well, it should be your ‘fault,’ too,” Jones said in a 2016 interview with the Library of Congress. “The tracks don’t just all of a sudden appear. The producer has to have the skill, experience and ability to guide the vision to completion.”

Jones was not only prominent in the secular world, he also dabbled in the gospel music realm. He scored Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, “The Color Purple.” The soundtrack contained tracks such as “Maybe God Is Tryin’ to Tell You Somethin’.” At the time he called working on “The Color Purple” the biggest experience of his life.

He was also responsible for the soulful rendition of “Hallelujah!” from “Handel’s Messiah” back in 1992. He served as the conductor of that track, leading singers such as Patti Austin, Sandra Crouch, Richard Smallwood, Sounds of Blackness and more.

It’s clear Jones had God-given talent. During his career he won 28 Grammy Awards, two honorary Academy Awards and an Emmy for “Roots.” He also received France’s Legion d’Honneur, the Rudolph Valentino Award from the Republic of Italy, and a Kennedy Center tribute for his contributions to American culture.

DON’T MISS…

3 Mainstream Songs You Didn’t Know Were Gospel Samples

What Makes A Song Good? Jonathan McReynolds, Tina Campbell & More Sound Off

9 Artists Who’ve Collabed With or Sampled With Shirley Caesar











Source link