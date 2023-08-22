How and when to stream ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+ this week

If you grew up watching Star Wars Rebels or The Clone Wars animated series, you’re probably familiar with Ahsoka Tano. A Jedi Knight who was once the Padawan of none other than Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka is a powerful Jedi who has served a pivotal role in many of the galaxy’s adventures and the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

Now, Disney+ is releasing its own spinoff on the famed Jedi, so if you’re ready to embark on another galactic adventure, here’s everything you need to know to watch Ahsoka on Disney+.

When and what time is Ahsoka releasing on Disney+?

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. EST). New episodes will be released every week on Tuesdays at the same time.

What is Ahsoka about?

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the fan-favorite Jedi Knight as she tries to save the galaxy from the wrath of Grand Admiral Thrawn. The show’s trailers so far have teased an epic galactic adventure that’s sure to be a dream for any Star Wars Rebels fans, with several beloved characters making an appearance and Ahsoka kicking some serious ass.

Who stars in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano. Alongside Dawson, the show also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi as Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger.

Lars Mikkelsen will also be playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ahsoka‘s main villain and another fan-favorite character that’s been long overdue for spotlight on the big screen.

To watch Ahsoka, subscribe to Disney+ for $9.99/month by hitting that button below.