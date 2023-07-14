‘House of the Dragon’ is still filming despite the SAG-AFTRA strike. Here’s why.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has begun, but it’s business as usual in Westeros.

As reported by Variety, HBO’s House of the Dragon will continue filming in the UK, even as SAG-AFTRA members make their way to the picket line. However, the ongoing production of House of the Dragon Season 2 does not count as a violation of the SAG-AFTRA strike, as most of the show’s UK-based cast is not even in SAG-AFTRA to begin with.

UK actors are instead a part of the UK’s professional performers’ labor union, Equity, which is not on strike, meaning that production on House of the Dragon is allowed to continue. Even if Equity members like the House of the Dragon cast wanted to strike in solidarity with their SAG-AFTRA colleagues, they legally aren’t allowed.

“Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means,” Equity told its members on July 13 in a joint statement with SAG-AFTRA. However, while the strike is lawful in the US, it is not considered lawful in the UK due to stricter union legislation.

Equity’s message to members continued:

A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager. Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction.

The SAG-AFTRA strike isn’t the only strike House of the Dragon Season 2 has managed to circumvent.

Production on the new season continued in spite of the WGA strike, as completed scripts had already been turned in. However, this means that no writers are allowed onset during filming, so there will be no fine-tuning of or changes to already-written dialogue.