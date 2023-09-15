Horizon Worlds’ avatars now walk among the virtual universe with their own legs

Meta used an AI model to help bring legs to avatars. | Image: Meta

Virtual avatars in Meta’s Horizon Worlds universe have gained legs, according to UploadVR. You should now see them when looking at other users or checking out your own avatar in a mirror, but your own avatar’s legs aren’t visible from a first-person perspective.

The addition of lower limbs — previously described by Mark Zuckerberg as “probably the most requested feature” — in Horizon Worlds comes after they first appeared in Quest Home. And they arrive as the platform sets out for growth beyond virtual reality with new experiences designed for mobile and the web.

Legs proved to be a technical challenge for Meta

“Seriously, legs are hard, which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either,” Zuckerberg said last year….

Continue reading…