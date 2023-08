ASIANS (ET) Hong Kong magistrate overturns acquittal of couple who taunted man before he was set on fire during 2019 anti-government protests ASIANS (ET) by 6 views Google +

Pinterest







Magistrate Arthur Lam jails Chan Hoi-wan and her husband Kwong Yiu-man for five weeks each for instigating violence against man set on fire in Ma On Shan.







Source link

previous article Re: Wonder Cabinet in Bethlehem brings art to the West Bank