Honeywell and Recipharm partner on pMD Inhalers

Honeywell and global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm have announced a commercial partnership that will speed up the development of pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use Honeywell’s near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant.

As many as 384 million people globally suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and about 262 million people suffer from asthma. Many of these patients are treated using pMDIs that have a high global warming potential due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants.

Honeywell Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP) is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) propellant in clinical development for pMDIs that has 99.9% less global warming potential than HFAs. It is non-flammable, non-ozone-depleting and volatile organic compound (VOC)-exempt under federal and state guidelines.

Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Foam and Industrial Products, said: “Honeywell is making great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs. Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero GWP propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance.”

Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm’s Advanced Delivery Systems business unit, added: “As the first CDMO to partner with Honeywell for use of Solstice Air, this collaboration significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers’ pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs. Our collaboration is supported by Recipharm’s investment in manufacturing with HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP at our Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom site, and the further development of the Bespak valve range to ensure the required product performance.”

The partnership with Honeywell follows Recipharm’s announcement that it is expanding its pMDI product development and manufacturing capabilities to accommodate increased demand from pharmaceutical companies. Research will be conducted at Recipharm’s dedicated inhalation development facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for its Solstice technology, which has applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents.