Hisense’s affordable, HDR-ready U6K TV has hit an all-time low

Hisense’s latest entry-level model offers a lot for the price, including Mini LED backlighting and full-array local dimming. | Image: Hisense

Happy Saturday, dear readers! As you might have seen, Amazon has already begun to roll out a bevy of deals and discounts ahead of its fall Prime Day event next week. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer currently slinging noteworthy discounts on Echo speakers, robot vacuums, and 4K TVs. Best Buy is also matching many of Amazon’s current promos, including Amazon’s terrific discount on the Hisense U6K, which drops the 55-inch TV down to just under $400 ($80 off).

Although TCL TVs have been the go-to budget recommendation for the last decade or so, Hisense has really upped the ante in recent years. The U6K Series is a great example of a 4K ULED TV that punches above its weight with great color and contrast, low input lag, and Google’s…

Continue reading…