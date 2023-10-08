HIMSSCast: With new cybersecurity threats emerging, tips on building resilience

In a fast-changing cyber threat landscape, with ever-expanding layers of vulnerability, the stakes are high for hospitals and health systems who must do all they can to protect against the prospect of weeks of downtime and disruption that could lead to serious patient safety risks in the event of a targeted malware attack.

And the infosec environment is not getting any friendlier. From nation state bad actors to future threats such as cryptography-cracking quantum computers, CISO and other security leaders have a tall order to deploy the technology and build the culture needed to safeguard their organizations IT systems and medical devices from cyber risk.

We spoke recently with Ferdinand Hamada, managing director of healthcare at MorganFranklin Consulting, and Matt DeFrain, managing director MorganFranklin’s Cyber & Operational Resilience practice, about existing and emerging healthcare cybersecurity threats and got their perspective on best practices for how health systems can build and implement more robust resilience and continuity programs. Here’s what they had to say.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Play!

Talking points:

Their assessment of the current healthcare threat landscape.

Emerging cyberattack tactics that concern them most.

What they’re hearing from their clients about areas of concern.

Basic keys to building sustainable cyber resilience programs.

How to get everyone on board – from the C-suite to staff.

Cyber insurance: how to approach now that it’s harder and more expensive to get policies.

What they see they look to future of cybersecurity in healthcare.

More about this episode:

AHA security leader sees ‘AI-fueled cyber arms race’

How health systems can better protect patient privacy

5 key insights for healthcare cybersecurity, based on peer benchmarking

HHS cybersecurity leaders want healthcare industry accountability, but pledge support

Boards are grasping cyber threats, but CISOs still feel underprepared

Networking is critical to staying ahead on cybersecurity

Assessing your digital maturity and cybersecurity posture

Top down discussions are a must for effective security strategy



Mike Miliard is executive editor of Healthcare IT News

Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.