Here’s where you can preorder Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Portal

For now, Sony’s upcoming gaming device is a PlayStation Direct exclusive. | Image: Sony

For months, rumors have been circulating about the release date for Sony’s upcoming handheld, the PlayStation Portal. Now Sony has finally given us an answer: the PlayStation Portal will launch on November 15th. The portable device, which will be able to stream PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi, will retail for $199.99.

There is a chance the PlayStation Portal will sell out as quickly as the PlayStation 5 did when it was first released, which is perhaps why Sony is currently limiting orders to one device per customer. We have yet to test the Portal, but if you’re someone who wants to secure a unit at launch, rest assured that Sony has already opened up preorders in the US and several other countries. Here’s what you need to know.

