close
VIDEO NEWS

Here’s the first outdoor smart plug to work with Matter

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 14 views
Here’s the first outdoor smart plug to work with Matter

Leviton’s new Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-in Switch is the first to work with Matter. | Image: Leviton

Smart lighting manufacturer Leviton has a new outdoor smart plug that’s the first to work with Matter. The Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-in Switch costs $54.99 and is available now at Amazon and The Home Depot. Part of Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting and load control line, it’s the company’s fifth product to support Matter, following adding Matter support to two of its in-wall switches and smart plugs last month.

The outdoor smart plug works over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, has on / off functionality (there’s no dimming), and a built-in light sensor for automating any lights you plug into it to turn on at night and off during the day. This is a neat feature you won’t find on a lot of smart plugs and means you don’t need to use any app or…

Continue reading…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response