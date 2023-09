Healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by USD 1.6032 billion from 2022 to 2027 | A remarkable increase in the detection of chronic diseases drives growth – Technavio







NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia size is estimated to increase by USD 1.6032 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 9.06%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. A remarkable increase in the detection of chronic diseases drives…





Source link