Health Tech Enterprise and Highland Marketing partnership to extend expertise

Two organisations focused on helping health technology companies to grow their market opportunities, have formed a new partnership that will extend their combined expertise in the sector.

The development, which will help both companies meet more of their clients’ needs, comes as new government strategy on healthtech calls for improved visibility of effective innovations.

Both organisations will work together to help companies demonstrate the relevance and effectiveness of important solutions to health and care providers.

Health Tech Enterprise, originally a spin-out from Royal Papworth Hospital, is a health technology consultancy that works to improve people’s health. It works with NHS organisations and healthtech companies to help them assess unmet need in healthcare, overcome market access challenges, and commercialise innovative ideas and solutions.

Highland Marketing has built a reputation in the healthtech sector over more than 20 years, raising the profile of important technologies and their impact in the NHS and internationally. It provides a full range of marketing, communications, content, PR, market access, and consultancy services through a dedicated team focussed entirely on championing the role of healthtech.

The two organisations, which provide complementary services, will collaborate to identify opportunities to expand how they support their existing clients. New opportunities to help more organisations hoping to bring products to market, or to develop their existing market presence, will also be explored.

Dr Anne Blackwood, chief executive at Health Tech Enterprise said: “This is about offering an enhanced service and being part of a wider ecosystem that can support health tech companies. We look for partners with synergistic offerings to the services we provide to deliver the most value we can.

“By partnering with Highland Marketing which has an in-depth understanding of the health tech market, and which offers a quality service that companies can rely on, this partnership gives us an enhanced proposition as we help to transform innovative ideas into products that can benefit patients.”

Mark Venables, CEO at Highland Marketing, said: “Working with Health Tech Enterprise will extend the specialist support we can provide for our clients, as we continue to collectively develop a complete set of marketing and market access services.

“Clients can see the value in having a strategic relationship with partners that are established and can work well together because they are knowledgeable and professional about the sector they serve. We are confident that this relationship will be beneficial for those we serve in the sector.”