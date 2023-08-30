Hallmark and Venmo will let people send cash with greeting cards

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Hallmark is partnering with payments platform Venmo to let people send money with physical greeting cards securely.

Hallmark launched Hallmark Plus Venmo Cards as a way for relatives to send each other birthday money, for example, among other reasons.

Anyone who wants to send money can choose a card from the company’s Hallmark Plus Venmo line to celebrate the occasion, scan a QR code, and set the amount they want to give. Once the recipient gets the card, they must scan the code to access the money in their Venmo account.

The company said this method eliminates the need to send unsecured gift cards, checks, or cash because, as Newsweek reported in 2022, those tend to get stolen.

While Venmo said 78 percent of its users send money as…

