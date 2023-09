Gregory S. Bombard and Jordan D. Grotzinger, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Trade Secrets Practice, will speak at the 2023 Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference Sept. 19-20 in Boston. BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Gregory S. Bombard and…



Source link

previous article 5th Circuit finds Biden White House, CDC violated First Amendment