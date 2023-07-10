Google’s AR software leader is out over the company’s ‘unstable commitment and vision’

Illustration: The Verge

Mark Lucovsky, the former head of operating systems on Google’s augmented reality team, has left the company. In a tweet on Monday, Lucovsky says “changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision” contributed to his decision.

Lucovsky’s departure adds to the numerous challenges Google’s AR team has faced in recent months, including a round of layoffs and the resignation of Google’s former head of VR, Clay Bavor. In June, a report from Insider indicated that Google has given up on its plans to build AR glasses, codenamed Project Iris. It’s also discontinued the enterprise edition of Google Glass.

Lucovsky worked at Facebook for four years, where he served as the general manager of Oculus VR. He joined Google in 2021 to…

Continue reading…