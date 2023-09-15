Google won’t repair cracked Pixel Watch screens

Google currently offers no repairs for broken Pixel Watches. | Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

If you crack the screen on the Pixel Watch, getting it officially repaired by Google isn’t in the cards.

Several Pixel Watch owners have vented their frustrations about the inability to replace cracked screens, both on Reddit and in Google support forums. The Verge has also reviewed an official Google support chat from a reader who broke their Pixel Watch display after dropping the wearable. In it, a support representative states that Google “doesn’t have any repair centers or service centers” for the device.

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options,” Google spokesperson Bridget…

