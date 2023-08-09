Google, OpenAI team up with the White House for cybersecurity challenge

Image: The Verge

The Biden administration is partnering with four top artificial intelligence companies to sponsor a new cybersecurity challenge aimed at protecting the US’s critical infrastructure.

The “AI Cyber Challenge,” announced at the Black Hat USA conference in Las Vegas Wednesday, is meant to pair experts with AI models produced by Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to develop systems to identify and fix software vulnerabilities. The challenge, hosted by DARPA, includes $20 million in prizes for the best systems that could be used in protecting the government infrastructure running everything from transportation to electrical grids.

“They don’t have the tools capable of security at this scale.”

“In an increasingly interconnected world,…

