Google adds Prime Video and bunch of other stuff to cars with native Android software

Image: Polestar

More video streaming, weather, and web conferencing capabilities are coming to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. And that includes digital key functions as well.

It’s a bit mix-and-match for this announcement. Android Auto users are getting some new stuff, Google built-in customers getting others, and a lot is dependent on which make and model you own. So bear with me here.

Web conferencing

Android Auto, the system that allows you to mirror your Android-powered smartphone on your car’s interior dash display, is getting some new web conferencing features. These include WebEx by Cisco and Zoom — but both are audio only. That means you can join your meetings from the road without being worried about how you appear or about being…

Continue reading…