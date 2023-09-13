close
Google adds Prime Video and bunch of other stuff to cars with native Android software

Google adds Prime Video and bunch of other stuff to cars with native Android software

Image: Polestar

More video streaming, weather, and web conferencing capabilities are coming to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. And that includes digital key functions as well.

It’s a bit mix-and-match for this announcement. Android Auto users are getting some new stuff, Google built-in customers getting others, and a lot is dependent on which make and model you own. So bear with me here.

Web conferencing

Android Auto, the system that allows you to mirror your Android-powered smartphone on your car’s interior dash display, is getting some new web conferencing features. These include WebEx by Cisco and Zoom — but both are audio only. That means you can join your meetings from the road without being worried about how you appear or about being…

