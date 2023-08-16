GM invests in ‘AI-enabled’ battery startup that could help build cheaper EVs

GM’s current Ultium cells are NCMA-based. | Image: GM

GM is leading a $60 million investment round for battery research company Mitra Chem. The California-based startup could help spur the development of more cathode active materials (CAM) for GM’s electric vehicles.

Mitra Chem’s battery research and design facility touts the use of AI to test out thousands of different cathode designs every month. It can potentially finalize chemistries for new battery cells quicker, including for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

GM is looking to update its Ultium battery chemistry with Mitra Chem’s in-progress lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) chemistry and get them to market quicker. Speaking to CNBC, GM VP of technology acceleration and commercialization Gil Golan said that if Mitra Chem…

