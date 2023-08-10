GM confirms $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ won’t have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

A display showcasing the Cadillac’s 55-inch screen and driver controls, but there’s no room made for CarPlay here. | Image: Umar Shakir / The Verge

There will be no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in Cadillac’s new ultra-luxury Escalade IQ. Despite the huge new 55-inch pillar-to-pillar infotainment screen in the new EV revealed yesterday, compatibility for the popular phone projection features is completely gone.

GM said earlier this year that it would restrict access to CarPlay and Android Auto in its future electric vehicles. In April, GM’s VP of software, Scott Miller, shared some reasons for the decision, including allowing more EV-centric functionality like battery preconditioning when navigating to a charging station.

Tesla offers a similar feature and also does not have CarPlay or Android Auto options. But customers nowadays expect these features in new vehicles. Even Apple…

Continue reading…