Get to know ‘truth guy’ Travis in exclusive clip from ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2

Season 2 of The Afterparty presents another thrilling genre-bending murder mystery — and in this exclusive clip from the third episode, airing July 19, we get one step closer to the truth.

The clip sees Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) asking wedding guest Travis (Paul Walter Hauser) what he might know about the murder of tech genius Edgar Minnows (Zach Woods). As Aniq points out, Travis has been acting strange all wedding long — but the fedora-sporting suspect thinks Edgar’s death goes far deeper than murder.

Armed with a folder full of supposed evidence and the world’s worst sweeping impression, Travis tells Danner and Aniq about a criminal scheme with Edgar at the center. Is he telling the truth or just spouting off some ridiculous conspiracy theory? All will be revealed in the glorious, film noir-inspired episode 3.

Episode 3 of The Afterparty Season 2 hits Apple TV+ July 19, with news episodes weekly.