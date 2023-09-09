Get Hulu with live TV for a major discount during Disney’s Charter spat

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney has announced that until October 11th, it will offer a three-month deal on Hulu plus Live TV for $49.99 per month. The $20-a-month discounted subscription, which includes the ad-free tiers for Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, comes right as the final weekend of the US Open championships gets underway and the first NFL games of the season happen.

Disney’s Hulu trial is well-timed, given its spat with Spectrum leaving cable customers with legally dubious options for watching some of the year’s biggest sports events.

That includes tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who last week said he had to use pirate streams to watch the US Open while playing in it since the hotel TVs were connected to Spectrum. Medvedev, who won the tournament in 2021,…

