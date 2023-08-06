Get a like-new HP desktop and lifetime MS Office Pro for under $300

TL;DR: As of August 6, you can get a refurbished HP EliteDesk computer and lifetime Microsoft Office Pro license for just $279.99 (reg. $779.96) — that’s a savings of 64%.

Watching tech influencers unbox the colorful, aesthetically pleasing new iMac may tempt you into getting one for yourself. But you may be on a much tighter budget — or just someone who thinks Windows is superior.

A somewhat comparable option is this HP EliteDesk 800G1, which sports an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Just like the iMacs, this computer comes with a matching keyboard and mouse — you just need a monitor to complete the setup. As part of this Back-to-School savings event, you can get it along with a lifetime license to MS Office Pro for only $279.99, normally $779.96.

Low price doesn’t mean a low-quality device

This HP EliteDesk’s low price isn’t a reflection of its quality, it’s because of its refurbished status. Originally released in 2022, this desktop has been completely renewed by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbished to perform like new.

Is this the right desktop for you?

Whether you’re swapping your laptop for a desktop or finally upgrading your dinosaur-age computer for something snappier, the HP EliteDesk may be an excellent choice. Here are a few notable specs to help you decide:

Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. This is enough power to support gaming, run advanced programs, and intense multitasking.

250GB of on-board storage to keep photos, videos, and files local. That’s also plenty of space to download your favorite apps, like Microsoft Office.

Windows 10 Pro is pre-installed for enhanced security protections for your browsing and data.

RGB lighting allows you to customize and brighten up your new setup.

No more recurring fees for MS Office

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows to install on your new HP EliteDesk. You don’t have to pay monthly subscription costs to enjoy the slew of programs this includes: Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Publisher, OneNote, Teams, Outlook, and Access. (This license is for use with just one Windows-based computer.)

Please note that this desktop does not come with a monitor — just the PC console, mouse, and keyboard. You can check out one of our greatest deals on a monitor to finish your new setup, or use one you already own and love.

Save a couple hundred bucks when grabbing this refurbished HP EliteDesk computer and lifetime Microsoft Office license, now only $279.99 (reg. $779.96) for a limited time during the Back-to-School event, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.