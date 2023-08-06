Get a lifetime of relaxing meditations with this mindfulness app, now $70

TL;DR: As of August 6, you can get a lifetime subscription to Mindfulness.com for only $69.99 instead of $120 — that’s a savings of 41%.

Whether it’s your first semester of college or the start of your final year, stress comes part and parcel with academics. If you’re already sweating over final exams for classes you haven’t even started, it might be time to try a few soothing exercises like guided meditation or deep breathing.

If you need a little help learning to relax, Mindfulness.com has your back with thousands of meditations, sleep exercises, and other relaxing activities. Normally, a lifetime subscription would cost $120, but you can get it for $69.99 during the Back-to-School sale.

Stressing over your academic deadlines doesn’t make them any easier to meet. If you want a little help relaxing, then browse the 2,000+ mindful practices this subscription gives you unlimited access to.

Got the first-day jitters? Try some beginner friendly guided meditation. There are selections for all experience levels, too. Still a little skeptical? The benefits of meditation might be ‘all in your head’, but that doesn’t make them a myth. In fact, a 2016 study found that meditation helped 63.6% of surveyed adults deal with their anxiety, stress, and depression.

Make sure to get some rest before your first day back in the classroom. And if you’re struggling to get that much-needed shut-eye, take a peek at Mindfulness.com’s sleep exercises. Pop in a pair of bluetooth earbuds and choose from soothing ambient sounds, relaxing stories, or pleasant thought exercises to help you get to sleep.

