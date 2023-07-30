Get a full body workout with this magnetic rower, on sale for under $250

TL;DR: As of July 30, you can get the Stamina X Magnetic Rower for only $223.99 instead of $449.99 — that’s a savings of 50%.

Smart technology can be interesting, but it probably doesn’t have to be in everything. If you want to get in on the trend of “dumbing down” your unnecessarily smart products, start with your home workout equipment. Instead of paying monthly for a subscription service attached to your workout equipment, you could just get the workout equipment and decide how you use it. This could be a great option for college kids going back to school who want to work out with their roommates and even split the cost.

The Stamina X Magnetic Rower may have a screen, but it’s tiny and just shows you your exercise metrics. This affordable magnetic rower comes with access to a digital coach for 500+ minutes a month, though it’s up to you whether you use it. The whole package is only $223.99.

Exercise equipment that doesn’t require a subscription

Pelotons are legendary workout bikes, but a few models made waves because they required a monthly subscription to function at all. The Stamina X Magnetic Rower takes things back a few years, to when workout subscriptions were separate from the equipment itself.

Set this rower up on a five-foot flat surface — a common room could certainly do the trick — and give yourself a full body workout you might need a massage to recover from. The Stamina X has straps to hold your feet in place, pivoting footplates for a comfortable range of motion, and a rowing handle covered in soft foam. The Stamina X has floor protectors on the bottom and wheels to help you slide it away after you’re done. The seat is mounted on ball-bearing rollers that slide along aluminum channels for quiet, smooth exercise. It has eight levels of magnetic resistance controlled by the knob on the front. There’s a cup holder. None of these features require a microtransaction.

Your purchase does give you access to müüv, which is an audio coaching system, but it’s up to you how and when you use it. You can follow along to exercise guides for 500+ minutes a month, or just find your own workout plan online.

Workout at home for a manageable price

Customize your home workout without worrying about subscription fees, and even take it back to school with you this fall to help you stay in shape.

Get the Stamina X Magnetic Rower for $223.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.