Get a free Amazon gift card with your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (Mashable Score: 4) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Mashable Score: 4.5) just went on the market, and they’re already starting to cause quite a buzz. These new phones have a retro design that’s turning heads, from people who love the early ’00s to diehard Samsung fans.

The Z Flip5 is giving serious Paris and Lindsay vibes with its clamshell design that snaps shut, and the Z Fold5 unfolds into something like a tablet, giving you a larger screen for streaming or checking email on the go. (Read our comparison of the new phones if you can’t decide between the two.)

Plus, as of August 11, you can score even more with your purchase. Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and get a $150 Amazon gift card. Or, buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and get a $200 Amazon gift card. That’s right, if you buy a Samsung Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 via Amazon, you’ll not only get your hands on this vintage-yet-futuristic phone, but you’ll also get an Amazon gift card to use on anything you want. Now that’s a pretty sweet deal.

Whether you want to relive your glory days as the coolest kid in school with an old-school Razr or you’re just looking to upgrade your smartphone, the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are definitely worth checking out.