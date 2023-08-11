close
Get a free Amazon gift card with your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5

$150 or $200 GIFT CARD: As of August 11, you can score a $150 Amazon gift card with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, or a $200 Amazon gift card with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (Mashable Score: 4) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Mashable Score: 4.5) just went on the market, and they’re already starting to cause quite a buzz. These new phones have a retro design that’s turning heads, from people who love the early ’00s to diehard Samsung fans.

The Z Flip5 is giving serious Paris and Lindsay vibes with its clamshell design that snaps shut, and the Z Fold5 unfolds into something like a tablet, giving you a larger screen for streaming or checking email on the go. (Read our comparison of the new phones if you can’t decide between the two.)

SEE ALSO:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Best cases for each phone

Plus, as of August 11, you can score even more with your purchase. Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and get a $150 Amazon gift card. Or, buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and get a $200 Amazon gift card. That’s right, if you buy a Samsung Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 via Amazon, you’ll not only get your hands on this vintage-yet-futuristic phone, but you’ll also get an Amazon gift card to use on anything you want. Now that’s a pretty sweet deal.

Whether you want to relive your glory days as the coolest kid in school with an old-school Razr or you’re just looking to upgrade your smartphone, the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are definitely worth checking out.
Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
$1,119.99 at Amazon (get a $150 gift card)

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
$1,799.99 at Amazon (get a $200 gift card)

