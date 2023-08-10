Get a $50 gift card and watch band with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 preorder at Amazon

$50 GIFT CARD AND WATCH BAND: As of Aug. 10, get a $50 Amazon gift card and watch band when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon.

Looking for a new smartwatch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models release tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 11. That means there’s still time to pre-order to lock one in. And if you’re looking to save a little money and stretch your preorder dollar a little further, you’d do well to hit Amazon to take advantage of a deal going on right now that’ll give you a little bit of a kickback on your new watch.

As of Aug. 10, you can pre-order both models of the Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon and receive a free $50 gift card and watch band with your purchase. The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $399.99. With $50 off in the form of a gift card, that leaves you some cash back to grab a screen protector or other accessories. This deal applies to all watch sizes as well.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has been refreshed with a more modern look. Its bezel is less prominent, and you can get the sleeker, svelte watch in a new Gold colorway in addition to Silver and Graphite. If you prefer the form factor of the older models, you can opt for the Galaxy Watch Classic, which features a rotating bezel and two colors: Silver and Black. With either model, you’ll get 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a lengthy 30 to 40-hour battery life. Of course, you can also expect the same suite of smartwatch features that typically come with Samsung’s Galaxy line: health and fitness tracking, phone calls and notifications, payments, and more.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, act quick, as there’s only one day left until both watch models debut.