https://media.blubrry.com/nationalnativenews/ins.blubrry.com/nationalnativenews/nnn100623.mp3



Feds spend $40m to plug old oil and gas wells in tribal communities

Iñupiaq Word of the Day becomes big hit on social media

MN to celebrate first year of official Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday



Get National Native News delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up for our today.

The post Friday, October 6, 2023 appeared first on Native Voice One, by Antonia Gonzales.





Source link