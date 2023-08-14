Foxo launches patient-facing communication module to boost engagement

Foxo, a leading provider of secure clinical communication and collaboration, has launched a patient-facing module designed to enhance the patient journey through secure patient engagement.

The module empowers patients to interact with healthcare providers, request files and imaging, make or modify appointments, skip phone queues, and access vital clinical information, ultimately leading to an improved patient experience.

In turn, this alleviates the strain on administration teams and busy phone lines by presenting the ability to establish a versatile multi-channel call centre.

Coupled with the latest edition of Foxo’s Microsoft Teams app, this release presents a unified communications strategy where patients can seamlessly connect with the Microsoft Teams environment without requiring a Microsoft account.

Clinicians can maintain a level of separation from the busy flow of patient communications by remaining one-step removed from patient conversations until escalated.

“As healthcare evolves, it is crucial for organisations to embrace innovative solutions that enhance patient engagement and present a unified communication model,” said Luke Fletcher, CEO and co-founder of Foxo.

“With the launch of our patient-facing module, we are empowering healthcare organisations to deliver exceptional patient experiences while optimising their operational processes.

“By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, Foxo provides a comprehensive and secure platform that modernises the way patients and healthcare providers interact,” he added.

The key benefits of the innovation for providers includes improved service delivery to patients through enhanced communication channels, rapid information and file sharing between providers and patients, removal of reliance on personal email, phone, and fax, and automated responses to reduce back-and-forth communication, enabling faster resolution of patient inquiries.

The positives for patients include quick and effortless appointment booking and cancellation, bypassing phone queues, real-time file sharing and chat capabilities or the option to leave a message at their convenience, and rapid access to vital information.

In the NHS, Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust went live with a different patient engagement platform, MyHealthCall Pep, earlier in 2023, and will connect patients with outpatient services via the NHS App.