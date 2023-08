For the 2nd Time, LEVELED CONCRETE Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 987 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 601 Percent







Leveled Concrete a leader in the concrete repair industry is proud to be named in the Inc. 5000 for the 2nd year in a row. Breaking the top 1000 for the first time at No. 987. Leveled Concrete has seen exponential growth of 601% over three years, largely in part to our team and the amount…





Source link