First big Threads update for iOS helps you see new followers

Meta has delivered the first significant update to Threads since the social network launched earlier this month, and you might appreciate it if you’re still building your contact list. The company’s Cameron Roth has detailed an upgrade to the iOS app that adds a Follows tab to the activity feed, making it easier to see who just followed you. You’ll have an easier time following people back. Accordingly, you can open your Instagram follower list to see if you’re missing anyone.

The update also adds translations for post text, so you’ll have more incentive to follow people who speak unfamiliar languages. You can subscribe to unfollowed users to get notifications without crowding your timeline. There are a few basic interface tweaks as well, such as reposter labels you can tap. The app should be leaner and smoother, particularly when loading or scrolling through your activity feed.

Some of the features are enabled server-side, so don’t be surprised if they’re not all available immediately. Roth says they should be available by the end of today (July 18th). There’s no mention of when Android will get an equivalent update, but we’ve asked Meta for comment and will let you know if we hear back. The Android beta program offers features before they reach the publicly available app, however.

There are still numerous missing features, and the Threads team is aware of it. You can’t yet use a chronological feed, direct messages or hashtags. You can’t completely remove yourself from Threads without also deleting your Instagram account. And without a full web version, it’s not usually practical to use Threads on a computer. This first update shows that Meta is acting on at least some promises, even if it may take a while to address every issue.

Meta has motivation to act quickly. Threads use is declining after the initial spike, and the absence of some features (such as hashtags and a web app) may keep new users away. Greater parity could help sustain interest while Meta considers a European Union rollout and otherwise prepares for a significant expansion.

This article originally appeared on Engadget at https://www.engadget.com/first-big-threads-update-for-ios-helps-you-see-new-followers-195035774.html?src=rss