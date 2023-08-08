Prosecraft.io, a site that used novels to help power a data-driven project to display word count, passive voice, and other much more subjective, writing-style markers such as vividness, shut down today after authors protested the project. Prosecraft used the full text of over 25,000 books—which is entirely copywritten…
Fiction Analytics Site Prosecraft Shut Down After Author Backlash
VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 22 views
previous article
The Little Mermaid Splashes Its Way to Disney+ in September
next article